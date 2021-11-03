Niti Aayog meeting: UT admn pushes for Chandigarh Innovation Centre

The UT administration on Tuesday took up the issue of setting up the Chandigarh Innovation Centre during a meeting with the Niti Aayog.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit chaired the meeting held to discuss various issues of the Chandigarh administration pending with central ministries. Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, adviser Kundan Kumar and deputy adviser Dr Biswanath Bishnoi were also present.

“The issue of setting up the Chandigarh Innovation Centre was raised. It is aimed to serve as a platform for collaborations between higher education, R&D institutions, industries, investors, startups and government agencies. It will lead to innovation-led growth and employment,” said a UT official, privy to the development.

The idea of the CIC was mooted by the administration a couple of years ago, but it didn’t get a positive response from the Centre and the project has remained in limbo since then.

During the meeting, the administrator also shared that Chandigarh has achieved most of the goals set by the Niti Aayog in the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020-21, whereas there are certain issues that need attention at the central level.

Enhancing the rate of monthly pensions for various groups, formation of 14 more Atal tinkering labs in schools, and release of subsidy for installation of rooftop solar power projects were also discussed.