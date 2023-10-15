News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No central team to be allowed to survey land for SYL canal: Cheema

No central team to be allowed to survey land for SYL canal: Cheema

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 07:36 AM IST

No Central team will be allowed to survey land for the SYL canal in Punjab, said finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File)
Cheema, who met reporters after a Cabinet meeting, was asked if the Punjab government had received any intimation about a likely Central team visit to conduct a survey. “We have not received any information in this regard yet,” the AAP leader said and added that if any Central team arrives in the state, the Punjab government will strongly oppose the visit and not allow a survey.

Cheema’s response follows Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra claiming on Friday that Central survey teams would arrive in Punjab on November 1.

The Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisages a 214-km canal, of which a 122-km stretch is to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 km in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the work in 1982, shelved it subsequently.

Opposition leaders have been attacking the Bhagwant Mann government over the issue, accusing it of failing to safeguard Punjab’s interest.

The Supreme Court on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out.

The Congress, BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have held protests over the past few days on the issue.

