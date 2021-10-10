No Covid death in Chandigarh tricity for fourth straight day, six test positive

The tricity reported no new Covid-19 death for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, even as six people were found positive.

Panchkula recorded zero case once again, the fifth time this month, while four infections surfaced in Chandigarh and two in Mohali.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sector 40, Maloya and Manimajra, and those in Mohali of Boothgarh and Mohali city.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases dropped below 70 on Saturday, the first time since the second wave. Of the 65 people still infected, 42 are in Chandigarh, 15 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,277 positive cases, of which 64,415 have been cured and 820 have died.

In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,753. Among these, 67,670 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died.

Panchkula’s caseload of 30,744 includes 30,358 recoveries and 378 casualties.

Area sealed in Manimajra

The UT administration declared a micro-containment zone in Manimajra on Saturday.

It includes part of the locality near Samadhi Gate. UT’s district magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said regular screening and monitoring will be done and frequent sanitisation of the area will be carried out. “Residents are advised to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and take care of hand hygiene,” he added