No discussion on nominating MoS Bittu to RS: Haryana BJP chief

Badoli, also an MLA from Rai seat of Sonepat district, was in Karnal to address a press conference on the recently presented Union budget and meet party workers.

Praising the budget, he highlighted the agricultural outlay and other key sectors, while countering the opposition for their criticism.

“Those raising questions on why there was nothing for Haryana, must know that a Union budget is meant for the whole country,” he said.

On Bittu’s nomination, the BJP leader said, “We’ve received the buzz only though media reports, but nothing of this sought is being discussed within the party.”

Grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Punjab BJP leader Bittu had contested unsuccessfully from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat against Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. However, he was appointed as minister of state for railways and food processing industries in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From Haryana, one Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Congress’ Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha from Rohtak and by-election was necessitated.