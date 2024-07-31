No lessons learnt from Delhi tragedy, Chandigarh coaching centres use basements as classrooms, reading areas

In response to the tragic incident in Delhi, where three UPSC aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their IAS coaching centre, Chandigarh’s estate office conducted an inspection of coaching institutes in Sector 34 on Tuesday. In response to the tragic incident in Delhi, where three UPSC aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their IAS coaching centre, Chandigarh’s estate office conducted an inspection of coaching institutes in Sector 34 on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The inspections revealed that many institutes had set up offices in basements and were using it as reception area, classroom or reading rooms despite clear regulations prohibiting such usage.

Chandigarh’s building bylaws explicitly prohibit the use of basements for habitable purposes, and state that these should be used solely for storage, parking, air-conditioning plants, and other non-habitable purposes.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “Such institutes were directed to vacate the basements immediately. We will carry out inspections at other centres too in the coming days. Notices are being served to all coaching institutes to stop using basements for classes or related activities.”

RN Defence Academy at Sector 34 was found running two to three classes in the basement where teachers were actively conducting classes. When contacted its spokesperson, Ashok said, “We will get it cleared.”

Allen Institute and Bansal Classes in Sector 34 have reception offices in the basement.

Jitin Gupta, administrative head of Allen Institute, Sector 34, said, “Hardly any staff that sits in the basement area. We will get it cleared and ensure that no one sits there.”

Harjinder Singh, head of Bansal Classes, said, “The adjoining building’s fourth floor is under renovation. That is why we are holding doubt-clearing sessions in the basement.”

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh parents’ association, said, “Safety should always come first. The tragedy at Rajinder Nagar was a wake-up call. It seems institutes in Chandigarh are waiting for a tragedy to strike.”

Putting lives at risk

What bylaws state: Chandigarh’s building bylaws explicitly prohibit the use of basements for habitable purposes. It permits the use of basements only for storage, parking, air-conditioning plants, and other non-habitable purposes.

Why the prohibition: Basements inherently lack adequate ventilation and sufficient exit points, which can prove catastrophic in the event of a fire.

What UT found during inspections: Several coaching institutes were using basements as reading rooms, classrooms, counselling rooms or reception offices.