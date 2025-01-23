No lessons learnt from RG Kar incident: doctor safety still an issue in UT

Even five months after the tragic rape murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9, 2024, resident doctors in Chandigarh hospitals continue to grapple with a critical lack of security. Doctors had asked for CCTV cameras to be installed at the entry of each ward, increase security personnel by 25% and have controlled access gates at the DDR, more lighting for shady areas, and 24x7 guard duty in the emergency, among others. (iStock)

Despite repeated pleas, major demands of resident doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, that included increasing security personnel, ensuring CCTV coverage of all areas, and controlled access to the doctor’s duty room (DDR), still remain unfulfilled.

Resident doctors had raised the issue voraciously, submitting memorandums tohospital administrations. Five months have passed since then, yet major measures are yet to be seen on the ground. Dr Anup Kumar, joint secretary of Resident Doctors Association Government Medical College and Hospital said they had submitted nearly 18 demands to the hospital administration. They had asked for CCTV cameras to be installed at the entry of each ward, increase security personnel by 25% and have controlled access gates at the DDR, more lighting for shady areas, and 24x7 guard duty in the emergency, among others.

Lights installed, guard appointed at DDR in GMCH-32

Out of these requests, lights have been installed in the shady areas at the front side of E block, C block. and other such areas. Emergency numbers, including that of the security chief, have been displayed at various locations of the hospital. As far as the CCTV camera installation and increasing security personnel is concerned, it is still under process. Junior resident Dr Megha, from the department of radio diagnosis and imaging, said, “Earlier there used to be no guard at night after 10 pm in the emergency ultrasound room, which used to cause problem as sometimes drunk patients or many people accompanying the patients would come in, creating an unsafe environment for the doctors. But, after the protests, one guard has been appointed here.” On the condition of anonymity, a third year junior resident from the department of orthopaedics said, “There is not an adequate space for residents in DDR. Sometimes our belongings get stolen and no strict action is taken due to lack of cameras and vigilance. Anyone can come in and go out of the DDR as no security measures are there.”

In process of installing measures: Dr Attri

Dr AK Attri, director principal of GMCH-32 said, “We are in the process of implementing all the security measures for the safety of doctors. We have sent the proposal to engineering department for installing more CCTV cameras and having central control room. Access to the DDR has been closed for others, lights have been installed in all the shady areas.” As far as increasing security personnel is concerned, 25% would be increased with the beginning of trauma emergency, added Dr Attri.

PGIMER’s safety panel holding regular meetings

One of the junior resident doctor from Association of Resident Doctors of PGIMER said the safety committee, formed after their protest, has been holding regular meetings. The association is a part of the committee as well, she added. Few changes have been made, including strict vigilance on the emergency side road and more lights in the shady areas. However, on increasing the number of CCTV cameras, any concrete measure couldn’t be seen taken up at the hospital. Another resident doctor from internal medicine department said security has been more vigilant, making sure no outsider enters the DDR. Police patrolling at night is also there, he added. Pankaj Rai, deputy director (administration) of PGIMER said, “From providing efficient lighting for all areas at night, to additional security, panic button, etc, we are working on the issues. Not just security measures, but all the necessary steps are being taken that need to be in place for doctors’ security. Some measure are short-term while others are long-term.”