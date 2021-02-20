No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
The Chandigarh traffic police will not recommend suspension of driving licence of those challaned for speeding for the first time.
The change in policy has been effected by a recent amendment made in standard operating procedure for e-challan system by deputy inspector general Omvir Singh Bishnoi.
Before the notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, the traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence, as per directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety in 2016. However, the amended MV Act states that driving licence will be suspended for the second or subsequent offence in case of speeding.
Covers all challans issued after Dec 2019
All traffic challans that were issued after the December 2019 notification will fall under this criterion.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in 2020 after the traffic police acquired three automatic number plate recognition systems. Drivers who were issued e-challans using these machines won’t have their licences suspended if it was their first offence and they haven’t paid the fine yet.
Senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Chaudhary said: “We will inform RLAs to revoke the suspension of licence for the first-time speeding offence since the date of notification of the Amended MV Act.”
The traffic police only recommends licence suspension, which is executed by the Registering and Licensing Authority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More students allowed in Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals ₹1.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox