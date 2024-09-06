No luxury cars or big account balance: BJP J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina’s assets down from 2014

and Kashmir has undergone monumental changes since the 2014 assembly polls. While many politicians have doubled their wealth, Bharatiya Janata Party local unit chief Ravinder Raina’s assets have come down. BJP J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina (File)

He had declared a ₹20,000 amount as cash in hand and another ₹1,000 in the savings account n 2014 and his affidavit filed before the returning officer of Nowshera this time shows that he has a meagre ₹1,000 in hand.

Ravinder Raina, 47, is the son of Pushap Dutt, a resident of Lamberi, a village on the LoC in Nowshera Tehsil of Rajouri.

Besides the ₹1,000 cash in hand, he has no vehicle, jewellery, agricultural land, inherited property, non-agricultural land, commercial buildings, investments or residential buildings. The affidavit showed that he has a government accommodation at 13 A Gandhi Nagar in Jammu that was allotted to him when he became an MLA in 2014. Raina has no rent outstanding against him for electricity, telephone and water charges.

A science graduate with a diploma in human rights and duties education, he has no criminal case registered against him.

Often seen clad in saffron, red or blue-coloured kurta and white pyjama, the 47-year-old is leading the BJP’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born on January 31, 1977, to Pushap Dutt into a Pahari-Brahmin family in Nowshera , Raina has been the president of the J&K’s BJP unit since 2017 and has an RSS background as well.

Raina had won from Nowshera assembly constituency in 2014 with 37,374 votes. He had defeated Surinder Choudhary, then with the PDP by a margin of 9,503 votes.