No military funeral in case of death from self-inflicted injury: Army

An Agniveer recruit from Punjab, who died of a “self-inflicted gunshot injury” earlier this week, will not be given any guard of honour or military funeral in accordance with the existing policy, the army said on Saturday. According to people aware of the details, preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier died of a bullet from his own service rifle. (iStock)

The statement came as the state government and opposition parties in Punjab expressed shock over no guard of honour being provided during the last rites of Amritpal Singh, a 20-year-old Agniveer recruit from Mansa district who was found dead with a bullet injury at an army camp along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on October 11.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said: “In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress.”

It added: “The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy. Indian Army offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said his government will raise a strong objection with the Centre over the matter.

