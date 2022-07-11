No permit, licence, RC: Uttarakhand Roadways’ bus driver fined ₹25,000 in Chandigarh
A bus driver travelling on an inter-state route without a permit, driving licence or registration certificate. That’s what officials of the Chandigarh state transport authority (STA) discovered on checking an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) bus at the Sector-17 ISBT on Friday.
These, though, were not the only documents that the driver couldn’t produce. The bus also didn’t have any insurance or pollution certificate and its driver was neither wearing the mandatory uniform nor a name badge.
Cracking the whip, the STA slapped multiple fines on the driver, totalling ₹25,000.
Among them was a ₹10,000 fine for not having a valid inter-state permit, ₹5,000 each for driving without a driving licence and a registration certificate, ₹2,000 each for not having a pollution under control certificate and insurance, and ₹500 each for not wearing the mandatory uniform and name badge.
“The bus was impounded and released after the fines were paid,” said an STA official.
High drama also erupted when the driver was fined for violations. Some UTC employees alleged that only the uniform of UTC bus drivers was checked, while employees of other states’ roadways were let off.
23-year-old food delivery man killed in Dhakoli hit-and-run
A speeding canter claimed the life of a 23-year-old food delivery man on the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover in Mohali's Dhakoli area on Saturday night. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the victim, Sooraj Chaurasia, lived in a rented accommodation in Dhakoli. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said on Saturday night, Chaurasia was on his way to deliver food from Dhakoli to Mansa Devi. Chaurasia was rushed to the government hospital in Dhakoli, but was declared brought dead.
AAP govt should take steps to discourage caste-based crematoriums: Mazhabi Sikhs
Socially marginalised mazhabi Sikh community in Punjab is hoping the Aam Aadmi Party government to take steps to discourage the tradition of caste-based crematoriums in the villages of the state. Members of the community say like caste-based gurdwaras, separate crematoriums in villages speak volumes of the existing caste discrimination. Gurtej Singh, 56, from Jhmuba village said his village has separate crematoriums for mazhabi Sikhs and another for the rest of the communities.
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
