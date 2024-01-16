No relief to Punjab minister Aman Arora in assault case

Sangrur/Chandigarh : Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora did not get any relief from the Sangrur district court on Monday in an appeal filed against his conviction in the 2008 assault case. The court has scheduled the next date of hearing on January 19. Arora filed an appeal in the district court on January 10. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora did not get any relief from the Sangrur district court on Monday in an appeal filed against his conviction in the 2008 assault case. The court has scheduled the next date of hearing on January 19. Arora filed an appeal in the district court on January 10.

On December 21 last year, a Sunam court on sentenced Arora, his 85-year-old mother and eight others to two-year imprisonment in the assault and trespass case. The court took note of a complaint filed by Arora’s brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa who alleged that the AAP leader and others had entered his house and assaulted him.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On January 5, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to chief minister Bhagwant Mann raising questions over the continuation of Aman Arora after his conviction. Purohit wrote that as per the judgment of the Supreme Court, members of legislative assembly stand divested of their membership if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than two years by a trial court. The governor also sought a detailed report from the CM on the issue.

Unfurling national flag: HC seeks response from govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking directions that the name of Aman Arora be excluded from the list of dignitaries who are to unfurl the national flag on Republic Day.

The plea from Anil Kumar Tayal, a Mansa resident, has sought directions in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking changes in the instructions issued by the state government on January 3 about Republic Day functions in the state.

The plea argues that he stands disqualified and instructions from the state government “undermines the sanctity of legal system” and sends an un-setting message to the citizenry. The high court bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bahri asked government counsel to seek instructions by January 22.