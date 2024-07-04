 No water supply in 7 villages, but villagers still receive bills: Panchkula DC takes note - Hindustan Times
No water supply in 7 villages, but villagers still receive bills: Panchkula DC takes note

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 04, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Residents of seven villages in Morni block , in their complaint, told Panchkula DC that there is a problem of drinking water in seven villages, including Kolyon, Baihni, Majhar, Dalana, Bagh, Fatog and Khaniyara, and the residents have to go far away to fetch water

Residents of seven villages in Morni block alleged to receive water bills without receiving any water supply. The matter came to light after the villagers approached the Samadhan Camp held by deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg on Wednesday.

The villagers pointed out that in 2023 a team from the public health department had come to conduct a survey under the Jal Jeevan Mission, however, even after the survey, water has not reached these villages to date, but messages regarding water bills have been coming on their phones every month. (HT File)
The villagers, in their complaint, told the DC that there is a problem of drinking water in seven villages, including Kolyon, Baihni, Majhar, Dalana, Bagh, Fatog and Khaniyara, and the residents have to go far away to fetch water.

The villagers pointed out that in 2023 a team from the public health department had come to conduct a survey under the Jal Jeevan Mission, however, even after the survey, water has not reached these villages to date, but messages regarding water bills have been coming on their phones every month. They said repeated complaints to the department official have been made but to no avail.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Garg rapped the department officials. He said, “In villages, where even water supply pipes have not been laid and the department is seeking payment of water bills. This is not acceptable.”

The DC directed the officials to first make arrangements for drinking water in all villages.

School accused of encroachment

A Sector-10 resident, Navneet Kakkar, in the complaint, accused a private school near his house of encroaching upon government land. The DC directed HSVP to investigate the matter and remove the encroachment.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
