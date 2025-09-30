NOC needed from admn for holding dandiya night: Panjab University to students

Chandigarh: After initially allowing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to hold a dandiya night event at Law Ground on Tuesday evening, the Panjab University (PU) administration has now rolled back the decision and asked the organisers to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the UT deputy commissioner (DC) and to fulfill all the requirements before holding the event. The move comes after PU had maintained till Sunday that it is not a student council event and a police NOC won’t be necessary. (HT File)

Confirming this, PU V-C Renu Vig said, “We had received a call from the police to only allow the event with required permissions after an alleged incident took place in Delhi University after a Dandiya night event on Sunday. In the last session PU had also seen chaos over mismanaged concerts and cultural events on campus.”

She added that the students have been told to get the required clearances before the event and they can hold the event later if needed, but in a safe and smooth manner.

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh added that should the students be able to get the permission in time, they will visit the spot in the afternoon to ensure everything is in order before the event is stated to start at 5:30 pm.

PUCSC president and organiser Gauravveer Sohal remained unavailable for comment, however students will have little time to fulfill the various requirements as required by the UT administration before permission is allowed.

The move comes after PU had maintained till Sunday that it is not a student council event and a police NOC won’t be necessary. As per organisers, an estimated crowd of 5,000 is expected for the event. A meeting was called by the Dean Students Welfare on Monday, however the organisers opted out of taking any money from PU for this event. An organiser from ABVP said that they had also planned to have food stalls at the event, and the money would directly have gone to the organisers.

Even former PUCSC president Anurag Dalal had shared a reel expressing confusion over this move, saying how they were not even allowed to play DJ systems during his term while PU was going ahead with an event planned at such a scale.

This comes months after a tragedy during a fest in PU where a student was stabbed to death amid a spat of mismanaged fests and Holi celebrations held by the varsity. This is not the first time that ABVP is holding this event, and a similar dandiya night was held last year as well at Parade Ground. However, eyewitnesses said that the event was poorly managed which led to overcrowding and the power was also cut in between.