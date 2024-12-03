Non-installation of quality meters: Industrialists’ body seeks penalty relief from PSPCL

A delegation from the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) met with chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) central zone to discuss grievances related to notices issued for the non-installation of quality meters. The meeting also included Surjit Singh, deputy chief engineer of the central zone, PSPCL. This penalty, FICO delegation argued, is an undue burden on industries, especially those who have already consented to rent quality meters but have not received installations due to delays on PSPCL’s end. (HT file photo)

The delegation, led by vice chairman Vipan Mittal and president Gurmeet Singh Kular, submitted a memorandum highlighting the challenges faced by industrialists. According to FICO, PSPCL has begun issuing notices to industrial units that have not installed quality meters, imposing a penalty of 10 percent of the power sales. This penalty, they argue, is an undue burden on industries, especially those who have already consented to rent quality meters but have not received installations due to delays on PSPCL’s end.

The FICO president pointed out that many industrialists, particularly those under MSMEs, are unaware of the requirement to apply for quality meters. Additionally, he emphasised that if PSPCL, as a bulk power buyer, cannot ensure timely meter installation, expecting individual industrialists to do so is unreasonable.

The delegation requested that MSME units be exempted from the quality meter requirement to avoid unnecessary strain on the industrial sector. “Facilitating the industry during these challenging times is essential for sustaining growth and productivity,” said Kular.

The PSPCL officials assured the delegation that the concerns would be reviewed, and steps would be taken to address the issues raised by the industrialists.