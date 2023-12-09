Normalcy return at Jind school post sexual harassment case

Activities have returned to normalcy at a government school in Jind, whose principal was sacked and sent to jail for allegedly sexually harassing girl students. Normalcy has returned at Jind school post sexual harassment case. (HT FILE)

The case dates back to August 31, when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling serious allegations of bad touch and molestation against the school principal. As many as 142 girls had confirmed before Haryana authorities that the sacked principal had assaulted them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The newly appointed female principal said that normalcy has returned to school and the majority of girl students are coming to school to appear in internal exams .

“The staff and students are focusing on academics and we are back on track. Regular psychological sessions will be conducted for the students,” she added.

A Class 11 student said that their school, which was known for providing the best academic results, hit the headlines for wrong reasons but now they are focusing on their academics.

“ Our job is to study here and we don’t want to remember the past month where our study suffered. If normalcy did not resume, many girls will be forced to marry, as their parents would not allow them to continue studying in a chaotic atmosphere,” she added.

No sign of promised new staff members

Nearly two weeks after Haryana government officials claimed that as many as 16 new staff members have been appointed at the government school in Jind, no new staff is deputed there. On November 28, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had issued orders terminating the service of the government school. The same day, an official spokesman of the government said that a female principal was appointed at the respective school, along with the appointment of 16 new members.

Moreover, Khattar on November 24 had announced that 16 staff members of the respective Jind school have been transferred but no staff has been transferred till now.

Farmer leader Azad Palwan said that the previous staff is still deputed at the school and no new members have been transferred here depite the CM’s announcement for the new staffers.

Jind district education officer (DEO) Vijay Lakshmi said that higher officials have the power to take decisions into the matter of deputing or transferring staff from school. Reportedly, there are around 40 teaching staff and 50 percent of them are males.