‘Not going anywhere’: Punjab CM slams rumours of removal from post

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed speculations on social media about his removal from the top post, asserting that he is “not going anywhere” and will remain at the helm. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that some ‘self-styled experts and YouTubers’ owe the public an apology for misleading them. (PTI)

Addressing the media here, Mann said that some ‘self-styled experts and YouTubers’ owe the public an apology for misleading them.

“They have changed the chief minister four times when he was in the hospital. They even fixed the date of oath oath-taking ceremony, floated some names, and enhanced their security. Let me make it clear that I am not going anywhere”, he said. Mann was admitted on September 5 following exhaustion and low heart rate and was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on September 11.

Citing former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement, Mann said that the AAP convener during his recent visit to the Golden Temple had publicly said that “Mann will remain the CM.”

Mann ridiculed those fuelling the rumours and said, “Who are these people? Former journalists, a former smuggler, a former gangster, a former drug addict. They’re calling themselves experts now, saying anything for the views. But none of them dares to speak against the BJP because they’re afraid of the Enforcement Directorate.”

He urged the public to ignore these so-called ‘experts’ and asserted that there was no factionalism in the party.

“There are no separate groups in the AAP. We are all united and serving the Punjab,” he said.

‘BJP has forgotten about Pulwama, Pahalgam’

On the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Mann hit out at the BJP-led Centre, saying, said that they have forgotten about Pulwama and Pahalgam now.

“Diljit Dosanjh was branded a traitor when his movie with a Pakistani actor was to be released. Now, the match is being played because bade Sahib da beta ICC da pardhan hai (Because big boss’s son is ICC president),” he said without naming Union home minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah, who is ICC chief.

He said cricket and culture should be kept apart from politics as Punjab has deep cultural ties with the Pakistani Punjab.

Slams Union ministers for ‘photo-ops’

Responding to a separate query about central ministers visiting flood-affected areas in Punjab, Mann accused them of coming merely for “photo-ops.”

He dared the Union minister of state for railways, Ravneet Bittu, to list any contribution for Punjab.

“People of Punjab are asking them (BJP) to clearly state how much money the central government has given to the state. The answer to this question will clear everything, but the BJP leaders are avoiding it because it will expose their real face,” he said, advising the BJP leaders not to play politics with Punjab during difficult times.