Notice to Chandigarh on plea seeking to expedite HC development plan

Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Plea by Vinod Dhatterwal, secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Association, says 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers come to the HC daily. HC on Tuesday sought response from Chandigarh administration on plea seeking to expedite "holistic development plan" of high court

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Chandigarh administration among others on a plea seeking to expedite the “holistic development plan” of the HC. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Chandigarh administration among others on a plea seeking to expedite the “holistic development plan” of the high court.

The plan envisages setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space. The plea by Vinod Dhatterwal, secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Association, says around 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers come to the high court daily as there are 10,000 lawyers, 3,300 court employees and a large number of litigants visiting the court on a daily basis.

“From the security and emergency perspective, even a small incident can lead to a rampage, resulting in unimagined loss. The present situation in the parking lot is such that neither an ambulance nor a fire brigade can reach a desired place,” the plea said.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
