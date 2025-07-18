Now, check posts set up on trekking routes in Kangra

For the safety of trekkers using various routes in Kangra district, the district administration has set up disaster management check posts at the starting points of the 10 most frequently used trekking trails. For the safety of trekkers using various routes in Kangra district, the district administration has set up disaster management check posts at the starting points of the 10 most frequently used trekking trails. (HT File)

Officials said the decision was taken in view of recent incidents involving missing trekkers in the district. Trained ‘Aapda Mitras’ and other volunteers have been deployed at these check posts to ensure mandatory registration of all trekkers before they begin their journey.

“The district administration has taken proactive steps to enhance the safety and security of individuals undertaking trekking activities in the region. The check posts have been established on the 10 trekking routes to ensure better monitoring and emergency response,” an official said.

The initiative also aims to maintain a real-time record of trekkers, enabling timely support and intervention in case of emergencies. In the recent past, several incidents involving trekkers getting stranded, going missing, or meeting with mishaps have been reported across various trekking routes in Kangra and the frequency of such cases have increased significantly.

Last month, a trekker from Una district went missing after a trekking above Himani Chamunda in Himachal’s Kangra district. Despite conducting a search operation for days, he was not located and still remains unaccounted for. Also, an Israeli tourist went missing while trekking on the Triund trek last month. He was found in a seriously injured condition after a week-long search operation.

The check posts have been set up at Salli (Baleni Pass trek), Nohli (Minkiani Pass trek), Gallu Temple (Indrahar Pass trek), Khadota village (Kundli Pass trek), Kand Kardiyana (Talang Pass trek), Jiya (Talang Pass trek), Thala (Singhar Pass trek), Nanahar (Waru Pass trek), Uttrala Power Project road (Jalsu Pass trek) and Rajgundha (Thamsar Pass trek).