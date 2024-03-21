Now, get laparoscopic surgeries at govt health centres in Panchkula

In a major respite for patients awaiting surgeries for long, the Panchkula health department has launched elective laparoscopic surgeries at its peripheral health institutions like Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani; and Urban Polyclinic, Sector 26, Panchkula. Laparoscopic method is used in abdominal and pelvic surgery. (HT)

So far, owing to long waiting lists, patients had to wait for two to three months for elective surgeries.

“Elective laparoscopic surgeries at peripheral health institutions will not only help people avail health services close-by, but also reduce the burden on the civil hospital in Panchkula, thereby reducing long waiting periods for surgeries,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Laparoscopic method is used in abdominal and pelvic surgery, such as cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal), appendectomy (appendix removal) and hernia repair. It is known as a minimally invasive surgery because it uses smaller cuts, offering several benefits, including reduced scarring, faster recovery and lower infection risk.