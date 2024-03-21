 Now, get laparoscopic surgeries at govt health centres in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Now, get laparoscopic surgeries at govt health centres in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 21, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Elective laparoscopic surgeries at peripheral health institutions will not only help people avail health services close-by, but also reduce the burden on the civil hospital in Panchkula, thereby reducing long waiting periods for surgeries, said the Panchkula civil surgeon

In a major respite for patients awaiting surgeries for long, the Panchkula health department has launched elective laparoscopic surgeries at its peripheral health institutions like Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka; Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani; and Urban Polyclinic, Sector 26, Panchkula.

Laparoscopic method is used in abdominal and pelvic surgery. (HT)
Laparoscopic method is used in abdominal and pelvic surgery. (HT)

So far, owing to long waiting lists, patients had to wait for two to three months for elective surgeries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Elective laparoscopic surgeries at peripheral health institutions will not only help people avail health services close-by, but also reduce the burden on the civil hospital in Panchkula, thereby reducing long waiting periods for surgeries,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Laparoscopic method is used in abdominal and pelvic surgery, such as cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal), appendectomy (appendix removal) and hernia repair. It is known as a minimally invasive surgery because it uses smaller cuts, offering several benefits, including reduced scarring, faster recovery and lower infection risk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On