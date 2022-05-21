Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh

With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.

The two simulator driving machines consist of four-wheeler driving and two-wheeler driving. Through these, people will also be able to experience common mistakes committed by drivers, including not giving proper and timely turning signals, not following the traffic signs and road markings, invalid parking and speeding.

With the help of these simulators, training will also be provided to motor vehicle drivers on various driving modules for enhancing their skills. Test results for the same will be generated to provide proper guidance for every participant undergoing the driving test.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary said the simulators will initially start for people coming for the refresher training course but will gradually be opened for others as well, based on the availability of slots and timing.

Other projects were also launched during Friday’s event, which saw the participation of traffic police officials.

Traffic police to check for speeding at night

To keep a check on speeding during night hours, the traffic police have purchased three portable night speed radars guns. Notably, accident data shows that most fatal accidents happen during late evenings and nights.

The traffic police have also introduced special stickers for differently-abled persons which will be affixed upon the front and rear windscreen of their motor vehicles to make them easily identifiable to the other commuters.

The traffic police had earlier introduced stickers for senior citizens as well. Eligible citizens can get in touch with the office of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) at Traffic Lines in Sector 29.