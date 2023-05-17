Chandigarh: GCE holds training programme for prevention of dengue

The NSS Cell of the Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20 D, organised a sanitising training programme for prevention of dengue while observing the National Dengue Day on Tuesday. NSS incharge Dr Ravneet Chawla extended a vote of thanks to the guest speaker and gave assurance that the training shall be used for the benefit of the community. (HT Photo)

Volunteers Shivam and Komal, the president and the vice president of NSS and Dr Ravneet Chawla, NSS incharge of the college escorted the guest speaker. The college principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed Dr Gill.

Volunteer Sachi Sudhir, the NSS information officer introduced the speaker of high stature and merit who had himself taken the initiative to educate the volunteers and the staff.

Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill gave the concept of climate change. The trends of mosquito based mass concerns and the know-how on statistics of the region in light of the national figures. He insisted upon not taking the assumption that urban and modern city can be treated as a free zone of dengue or chikungunya.

He introduced the audience to anopheles, aedes and culex, and elaborated upon the distinguishing visual identification and the affect they leave on the body. His deliberation was case studies, anecdotes and data based which made it very easy to absorb the new knowledge besides the incomplete assumed ideas anyone may have. Prevention, management and the do’s and don’ts of healthy body care and environmental practices were included in the two hours training. He emphasised on the common mistakes committed by masses in their home, commercial set ups and by the road side. There is a need to manage dustbin hygiene, water rotation of plants around us, and filling up any possible pits or wet areas grooves, he said. He also educated on the wrong notions of certain insects to be assumed as disease causing mosquitoes. The interactive session included the volunteers taking responsibility of community care and a responsible citizen themselves.

NSS incharge Dr Ravneet Chawla extended a vote of thanks to the guest speaker and gave assurance that the training shall be used for the benefit of the community.