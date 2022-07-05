Nuclear medicine centre row: PU to request PGIMER for extension in relief
Amid the ongoing row over Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Panjab University’s admission facilitation committee on Monday recommended that the varsity request PGIMER to extend the interim relief that will allow fresh admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course this year.
A meeting of the committee was held on Monday to deliberate on the MSc nuclear medicine course, admissions for which have been kept in abeyance by the varsity for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER.
During the second year of the course, students undergo training at PGIMER that has for now, in the absence of a renewed MoU, agreed to an interim arrangement for students admitted in the previous session.
PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “The committee has recommended that the university registrar request PGIMER to take a decision regarding the renewal of MoU at the earliest or extend the interim relief for 2023-24 as well, so that we can admit students in the course this year.”
Last week, a row had erupted at PU after a team of PU teachers, along with security personnel, tried to take possession of space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine on the Sector-25 campus, a move opposed by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).
As per the order issued by the university, a sub-committee had earlier recommended that the centre be shifted to the Centre for Medical Physics, south campus, by May 31.
A day later, the varsity also reconstituted all departmental committees of the centre and then on July 1 removed the centre’s chairperson, Vijayta Dani Chadha.
Reinstate centre’s head: PU teachers
Meanwhile, PUTA, in its general body meeting (GBM) on Tuesday, resolved that admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course be resumed immediately. The teachers also resolved that the departmental committees that were reconstituted by the university be restored and the centre’s head be reinstated.
During the GBM, teachers reiterated their demand for revised pay scales, and resolved that the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) on pay scales and retirement age should be implemented for the welfare of the teaching community.
Ruckus in PUTA GBM, reporter’s phone snatched
A reporter’s mobile phone was snatched by a faculty member during PUTA’s GBM while the former was clicking pictures of his heated arguments with another teacher.
Principal of PU’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dr Hemant Batra, who was recently elected to the PU syndicate, was having arguments with professor Keshav Malhotra, which the reporter was capturing on her mobile phone. While exiting, Batra snatched her mobile phone, but later returned it with an apology.
PUTA members, present in the meeting, condemned the act. “The unruly behaviour of Dr Hemant Batra is not acceptable at any cost and is strongly condemned by PUTA. Further, he is advised to desist from such an action in future,” PUTA said.
-
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
-
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 96; unvaccinated man dies in Mohali
Hovering above the 100 mark for the past 13 days, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 96 on Monday. However, Mohali district lost another resident to the virus, its seventh Covid-related fatality in the past three weeks. The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Among the fresh infections, 34 came from Chandigarh, 33 from Mohali and 29 from Panchkula.
-
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
