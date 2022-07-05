Nuclear medicine centre row: PU to request PGIMER for extension in relief

Amid the ongoing row over Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Panjab University’s admission facilitation committee on Monday recommended that the varsity request PGIMER to extend the interim relief that will allow fresh admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course this year.

A meeting of the committee was held on Monday to deliberate on the MSc nuclear medicine course, admissions for which have been kept in abeyance by the varsity for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER.

During the second year of the course, students undergo training at PGIMER that has for now, in the absence of a renewed MoU, agreed to an interim arrangement for students admitted in the previous session.

PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “The committee has recommended that the university registrar request PGIMER to take a decision regarding the renewal of MoU at the earliest or extend the interim relief for 2023-24 as well, so that we can admit students in the course this year.”

Last week, a row had erupted at PU after a team of PU teachers, along with security personnel, tried to take possession of space at the Centre for Nuclear Medicine on the Sector-25 campus, a move opposed by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

As per the order issued by the university, a sub-committee had earlier recommended that the centre be shifted to the Centre for Medical Physics, south campus, by May 31.

A day later, the varsity also reconstituted all departmental committees of the centre and then on July 1 removed the centre’s chairperson, Vijayta Dani Chadha.

Reinstate centre’s head: PU teachers

Meanwhile, PUTA, in its general body meeting (GBM) on Tuesday, resolved that admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course be resumed immediately. The teachers also resolved that the departmental committees that were reconstituted by the university be restored and the centre’s head be reinstated.

During the GBM, teachers reiterated their demand for revised pay scales, and resolved that the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) on pay scales and retirement age should be implemented for the welfare of the teaching community.

Ruckus in PUTA GBM, reporter’s phone snatched

A reporter’s mobile phone was snatched by a faculty member during PUTA’s GBM while the former was clicking pictures of his heated arguments with another teacher.

Principal of PU’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dr Hemant Batra, who was recently elected to the PU syndicate, was having arguments with professor Keshav Malhotra, which the reporter was capturing on her mobile phone. While exiting, Batra snatched her mobile phone, but later returned it with an apology.

PUTA members, present in the meeting, condemned the act. “The unruly behaviour of Dr Hemant Batra is not acceptable at any cost and is strongly condemned by PUTA. Further, he is advised to desist from such an action in future,” PUTA said.

