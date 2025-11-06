Ojaswini Saraswat emerges overall Governor’s Cup champion among 84 young golfers in Chandigarh

Young golfing sensation Ojaswini Saraswat, 12, emerged the overall champion of the 1st Governor’s Cup 2025, held at the Chandigarh Golf Club and organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA), on Wednesday. During the event, 10 golf coaches were honoured for their contribution to nurturing young talent (HT Photo)

A total of 84 sub-junior, junior, and economically weaker section (EWS) players participated in the tournament.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest, presented the awards to the winners. CGA president RK Pachnanda, IPS (retd), was also present on the occasion.

During the event, 10 golf coaches were honoured for their contribution to nurturing young talent. They are: Mahesh Kumar, Balwinder Singh, Pal Singh, Servar Hussain, Preetinder Kaur, Ram Pal, Rajinder Kumar, Darshan Lal, Surjit Mandal, and Vijay Yadav.

In the U-10 girls’ net category, Pavani secured first place with 37 points, while Aarav Kumar topped the boys’ net category with 26 points. In the gross category, Mahira Sharma scored 50 points to grab the top honours while Tansh Bansal came first in the boys’ gross event with 38 points.

In the sub-junior event, Gairat Kahlon, with 67 points, bagged the top spot in the girls’ net category while Aryaveer Grewal took the top position in the boys’ net category with 69 points. In the girls’ gross event, Ojaswini was the winner with 72 points and Yashank Setia was the champion in the boys’ gross category with 75 points. The longest drive event was won by Saurabh Yadav (167 yards) and the straightest drive event was won by Imroz Brar. The nearest to pin event was won by Manan Jain.