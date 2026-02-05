Omar highlights govt initiatives for conservation of Parihaspora, Pattan heritage sites

Chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that the Department of Culture is mandated with the revival, restoration and conservation of Jammu and Kashmir’s valuable heritage sites, and several initiatives have been undertaken in this regard at key locations including Parihaspora, Pattan and Tappar in Kashmir. Chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that the Department of Culture is mandated with the revival, restoration and conservation of Jammu and Kashmir’s valuable heritage sites, and several initiatives have been undertaken in this regard at key locations including Parihaspora, Pattan and Tappar in Kashmir. (ANI)

The CM was replying to a question in the Legislative Assembly, raised by MLA Pattan, Javid Riyaz Bedar, regarding the promotion of heritage tourism.

Omar, who also holds the portfolio of Culture and Tourism departments, informed the House that the mandate for promotion of Heritage Tourism at the heritage sites of Parihaspora, Pattan and Tappar vests with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Accordingly, the conservation, protection and major developmental interventions at these sites are being undertaken by the ASI.

He, however, said that with a view to facilitating tourists, the J&K Tourism Department has constructed a tourist cafeteria at Parihaspora to provide basic amenities to visitors. “The facility will be further renovated and upgraded to enhance service delivery.”

Providing details of the initiatives taken by the Culture Department, the Chief Minister said that Goverdhan, Parihaspora is a State Protected Monument protection measures, including the installation of chain-link fencing around the monument, have been completed during FY 2024–25 under the Capex Budget at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.89 lakh.

Similarly, he informed the House that Divar Yakhmanpora, Parihaspora is a State Protected Monument; the site comprises an ancient temple complex currently under excavation.

The Chief Minister stated that in Pattan, a heritage site comprising a temple & spring near Sukh Nag has been declared State Protected Monument in 2019 and Restoration and development works at the Sukh Nag Spring and Temple have been undertaken during FY 2024–25 under the same scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 229.92 lakh. “The site has been completely restored and is being maintained by the department.”

Regarding Tappar, the Chief Minister said that the Tappar Heritage Site is a Centrally Protected Monument under the administrative control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and accordingly, no initiative has been taken by the department at this site.