Omar kicks off Kashmir international marathon

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah joined 2,000 athletes and runners from across the country and abroad to participate in the first major international marathon event in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah takes part in the Kashmir Marathon 2024, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

Omar, 54, completed his first half-marathon, which he himself flagged off from Polo-view in Srinagar in the wee hours, running over 21-km to reach Kashmir University through the picturesque Boluevard Road on the Dal Lake in just over two hours and four minutes setting a stricter health standard for CMs of the states and UTs of the country.

“I didn’t expect that I would be able to finish my half marathon. Never in my life had I run more than 12 or 13 km but running alongside other participants encouraged me to complete it,” Omar told reporters.

“Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like me. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. I picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on,” he later wrote on ‘X’ while giving his speed as 5 min 54 sec per km.

Organised by the J&K tourism department to showcase the improving situation in the Valley and promote Kashmir as a prime destination for international events, the marathon featured top long-distance runners from India, including Asian gold medallists, as well as elite athletes from 13 countries, including Europe and Africa.

Omar expressed hope that the Kashmir marathon would become an annual event and earn recognition globally.

“I hope that the Kashmir Marathon will be organised every year and gain recognition, like the well-known marathons around the world,” he said.

While commenting on the huge participation particularly of locals, the CM also said that they want to divert the youth from drugs towards sports. “For running you don’t need infrastructure, just shoes and roads. Attempts will be made to improve the situation further,” he said.

The event included two race categories: a 42-km full marathon and a 21-km half-marathon.

Along with Omar, the event was also flagged off by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

“The enthusiasm is amazing in runners and even among children. It is a big thing. You know this is a run through paradise. It feels great that the participants have come from across the globe,” Shetty said.

“I wish Kashmir becomes a destination and people come all through the year and run,” he said.

The athletes passed through mesmerising landscape including the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan mountain range, crossing sites such as the Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal, and Dargah Hazratbal shrine besides the Mughal Gardens.

“The route was good, and very good vibes with the sunrise and everything,” said Karen, an athlete from Denmark.

The event concluded with the awards which were handed over by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

“With this marathon, the experience on the roads of Srinagar today, I believe, all praise will fall short,” Sinha said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the improvement in infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. “The way PM Modi in the past 4-5 years has improved infrastructure in J&K and has taken forward the peace effort, that is a major reason that today this marathon was possible in Srinagar,” he said.