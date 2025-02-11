On deportees’ complaints: Punjab Police SIT registers 8 FIRs against travel agents

Chandigarh Police personnel take away deported immigrants from the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, in Amritsar. (PTI)

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe illegal human trafficking following deportation of Indians from the US has registered eight first information reports (FIRs) against fraudulent travel agents, police said on Monday.

Acting on complaints from the victims, police have registered eight FIRs against travel agents based on the statements of the deportees.

While two FIRs have been registered by district police, six have been lodged by NRI affairs wing of the Punjab Police.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. This was the first batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Of those deported, 30 were from Punjab.

Police said they have recorded statements against travel agents who defrauded the deportees with false promises of illegal entry into the United States.

The SIT is headed by additional director general of police (NRI affairs) Praveen Sinha, ADGP (internal security) Shive Kumar Verma, inspector general of police (provisioning) S Boopathi and deputy inspector general (border range) Satinder Singh.

It is closely monitoring the investigation and ensuring that all actions are carried out effectively and with due diligence, the police said.

Senior police officials have personally met the deportees to address their grievances. Commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) from various districts and commissionerates are working tirelessly in coordination with the SIT to bring these offenders to justice, the police said.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has said the Punjab Police is committed to initiating action against the chain of fraudulent immigration networks and putting an end to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

He has emphasised that the SIT is dedicated to ensuring accountability and legal action against those responsible for illegal human trafficking.

The police have urged people to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent immigration activities to the authorities.