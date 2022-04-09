One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus
Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far.
The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gurwinder Singh, the conductor of a PRTC bus of Kapurthala depot.
He said the bus was heading towards Delhi from Kapurthala on April 6 and encountered the accused near Tajpur Chowk. The group started hurled abuses before attacking them and vandalised the bus by pelting stones at the windshield. The assailants accused them of misbehaving with the passengers.
Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.
Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 353 (assault), 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 427 (mischief), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow's Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas. The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram
A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results. On Friday, Delhi-based drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility conducted the first trial wherein a drone collected samples from a private hospital near Huda Metro station and flew them to SRL Labs in Sector 14.
Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife
A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman's husband allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police. Police said the deceased, a retired health department superintendent, Veena Kumari, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.
