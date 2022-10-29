One held for killing Panipat girl in ‘human sacrifice’ on Diwali night: Police

: Two days after a semi-nude body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place in Panipat, the police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting, raping and murdering her as part of an occult performed on the night of Diwali festival.

Panipat police officials associated with the investigation said that the accused has admitted that he killed the girl in ‘human sacrifice’ to become proficient in occultism.

The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Shiv Kumar, is a resident of Yamunanagar, and was living in Panipat in a rented accommodation. He was arrested from Howrah railway station of Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused has been booked for rape and murder and an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced in a court in Panipat and remanded to police custody for five days.

Sawan said that the initial interrogation revealed that the accused was learning occultism and he kidnapped the girl on October 24, the night of Diwali festival, when she had gone out to purchase firecrackers. He then raped her and later strangled her to death.

The accused later returned to his rented accommodation in Panipat. Next morning, her body was recovered behind a cremation ground under old industrial police station in the city. The victim is a daughter of a migrant labourer from Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

To mislead the investigators, the accused accompanied the girl’s family members to search for the girl and fled the city on October 25. He boarded a train to Kolkata from Old Delhi railway station on October 26 without ticket, Sawan said.