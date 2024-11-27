Menu Explore
One held with 1kg heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 27, 2024 10:54 PM IST

A case has been registered against Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Cantt Police Station. Authorities also seized an unregistered scooter during the operation.

Ferozepur police apprehended an accused with 1.364 kg heroin on Friday. The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh, son of Balwinder Singh, is a resident of Jattawali under the Malwal police station jurisdiction in Ferozepur district.

The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh, son of Balwinder Singh, is a resident of Jattawali (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh, son of Balwinder Singh, is a resident of Jattawali (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A case has been registered against Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Cantt Police Station. Authorities also seized an unregistered scooter during the operation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Soumya Mishra said, “The seized heroin has been sent for further investigation, while questioning of the accused is ongoing. Police are actively pursuing leads to uncover a broader drug network tied to the case.”

