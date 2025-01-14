One killed, another hurt as lanter of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

A labourer was killed and another injured after the lanter of an under-construction commercial building in Sector 118, Mohali, collapsed on Monday. The deceased, Jaswinder Singh, 28, of Chuharmajra village in Mohali, got trapped under the debris and suffered fatal injuries. The collapse site in Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm when at least six labourers were working on the site. As the lanter of the first floor collapsed, two labourers got trapped. The others managed to jump to safety using the steel pipes on the boundary of the structure. They suffered minor injuries.

Police and local administration officials rushed to the spot, and the building contractor was detained for questioning from the spot.

However, no case was registered till the filing of this report.

Mohali superintendent of police (SP, rural) Manpreet Singh said, “We received information around 4:30 pm that a building has collapsed, and a few labourers are feared to be trapped inside. Our team, including DSP Karan Sandhu and SHO City Kharar, immediately reached the spot along with the officials of the local administration.”

“Eyewitness told us that two people were trapped under the debris. When our teams started the operation, one of the injured was found lying over the debris with head injuries, while another one was trapped under the debris. We immediately pulled him out and rushed him to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, where he was declared brought dead,” he said, adding that rescue teams will continue checking to ensure that there is no other person stuck under the debris.

The building has also been cordoned off.

According to officials, the lanter was still wet, and proper support was not provided, causing the collapse.

Mohali tehsildar Arjun Singh Grewal, who also reached the spot, said a probe will be carried out on the reasons for the collapse.

An investigator said, “The building contractor is not aware of the owner who is from Delhi. The building was reportedly being constructed by the owner’s relatives. We will take appropriate legal action after recording the statement of the victim’s family.”

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur, who is also probing the December 21 building collapse in Sohana village, also reached the spot after the incident.

A senior administrative official said that the area falls under the jurisdiction of GMADA and thus a probe would be initiated to check if the owners took the required permissions or had required drawings.