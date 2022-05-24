Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One new Covid case in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

One new Covid case in Ludhiana

A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district’s total tally of cases to 1,09,927
At present, all 14 active Covid cases in Ludhiana are under home isolation. (HT FILE)
At present, all 14 active Covid cases in Ludhiana are under home isolation. (HT FILE)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district’s total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, all 14 active cases in the district are under home isolation.

More news in brief

IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support

Ludhiana

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists (ISA), conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.

Over 50 nursing staff and emergency medical officers attended the workshop.

Dr Sunil Katyal, deputy director, SPS Apollo hospital along with his team Vivek Gupta, chairperson, academics, IMA Punjab; Naresh Anand, president, ISA, Punjab; and Tanveer Singh, secretary, ISA Punjab, conducted a four-hour long session.

Mohanjeet Kaur, secretary, IMA, Ludhiana, said IMA, in collaboration with ISA, would continue such sessions in future.

Ludhiana A guest lecture on ‘Be Natural, Be Happy’ was delivered by Avininderpal Singh, block agricultural officer, in the department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Singh discussed how humans can personify nature by obeying its laws. Welcoming the guest speaker, Lopamudra Mohapatra, extension scientist, said it was a student-led extension activity in which Ramneek Kaur, a student of MSc, second year, made efforts in organising the seminar.

Ludhiana The department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), observed World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development to deepen the understanding of the values of cultural diversity. On this occasion, students of the department participated in events such as folk songs, rangoli making, speech, shayari, etc to represent the culture of India.

Ludhiana The Chrismed Annual Research and Education Symposium (CARES) was held in Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) here on Monday. Principal, CMC, Jeyaraj D Pandian said, “The objectives of CARES 22 is to promote and nurture research among students and faculty of all the colleges, and to provide them an opportunity to share their research and develop inter-departmental collaboration within the institution.” Over 100 e-posters were presented by faculty and students.

PAU marks Int’l Day for Biological Diversity

Ludhiana The department of forestry and natural resources marked the International Day for Biological Diversity, in collaboration with the NSS Unit, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), by organising different events under the theme— Building a shared future for all life.

The event was sponsored by the National Biodiversity Authority through Punjab Biodiversity Board, Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

Around 460 NSS volunteers and PAU students participated in the programme. An expert lecture on Indian biodiversity was also held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31.

    Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24

    Chandigarh The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4. The election process will be completed before June 13, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju added.

  • The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made.

    18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab

    Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made. ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.

  • Punjab industrialists hail Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import on some raw materials used by steel industry

    Punjab industrialists hails Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import of some raw materials used by steel industry

    Local stockists have started selling steel at reduced rates now. Prices of steel have gone down in the open market and stockers having high level stocks have started desperate sales. However, big production houses are yet to announce the revised prices. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said it was their long pending demand to reduce exports of raw material used to make steel.

  • In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer.

    Punjab govt transfers 7 IAS, 34 PCS officers

    Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer. Among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, secretary (finance) Gurpeet Kaur Sapra has been given additional charge as commissioner, Jalandhar division, against a vacant post.

  • The assault case was registered against AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh (right) on June 13, 2011, at Chamkaur Sahib police station, on the complaint of his wife’s sister Paramjit Kaur and her husband Mewa Singh. (HT photo)

    Punjab AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh, son, wife convicted in assault case; get bail

    Patiala A Rupnagar court on Monday held ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh convicted Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out