One year of NC government: J&K CM announces revival of Darbar Move

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced resumption of the traditional bi-annual Darbar Move practice, one of the agenda in National Conference’s manifesto during the 2024 assembly elections.

On June 30, 2021, the bi-annual practice of Darbar Move— shifting the seat of power to Jammu for six months during winters and moving it back to Srinagar for remaining six months— was scrapped by the LG’s administration.

Addressing a press conference on completion of first year of NC government, Omar said, “The cabinet took a decision to restore Darbar Move and the file was sent to LG for his approval, who signed it and sent it back to us. Today, I have put my signature on the file and a government order for full restoration of Darbar Move will be out anytime soon.”

“The government is reviving the practice soon but may I ask why the practice was stopped. It was tradition that started even before 1947,” he said and blamed the BJP for its short-sightedness.

The cabinet had recommended a return to the full-fledged Darbar Move in September this year. Though LG’s government was widely criticised by the people, including those associated with trade and industry, tourism and allied sectors, the decision of disbanding Darbar Move was not rolled back.

Erstwhile Dogra ruler Maharja Ranbir Singh made the arrangement of shifting the Darbar from Srinagar to Jammu in 1870s to escape harsh winter in the Valley and the Jammu’s extreme heat in summer.

Omar Abdullah also again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise of statehood. “We are still hopeful that without intimidating anyone and without situation of J&K getting vitiated, the promise made to the people of J&K will be fulfilled,” he said.

He, however, took potshots at the BJP for its alleged duplicity.

“On one hand they (BJP) want our government’s report card, which they should but on the other hand they drag their feet when it comes to fulfilling promises, statehood being the main plank, they made to the people and won 28 seats from Jammu in last assembly elections,” he said.

To a specific query, the CM said, “It would be sad if the people of J&K have been deprived of statehood just because the BJP could not form government here.”

“BJP never stated it in the Supreme Court or the parliament that they will give statehood to J&K only if the CM is of BJP,” he said, and recalled that the saffron party had clearly told the apex court three step process—delimitation, elections and statehood.

“There were no ifs and buts but simply three step process of delimitation, elections and statehood,” he said.

When asked whether BJP was resorting to arm-twisting tactics with the NC to form government before restoring statehood, Omar said, “If BJP thinks that they can pressuriSe us to join hands with them then I would see no statehood in the next four years because we at least won’t allow this design of the BJP to succeed at the expense of people’s mandate. There will be no backdoor entry for the BJP.”

“However, we have not given up hope and firmly believe that solution to issues of the people of J&K lies in statehood,” he asserted.

On widespread death and destruction in floods during August this year, he hoped that the Centre would announced a reconstruction package to provide relief and reconstruction of affected people that include four to five marlas of land, houses under PMAY and financial assistance.

On completion of one year of NC government, Omar said, “Our satisfaction doesn’t matter because vote has to be given by the people. We are working with a hope that people will feel satisfied with our performance. However, I do believe that under given circumstances, we have done a fairly good job.”

For the critics, including opposition parties, the CM said that they should judge his government after full five years tenure.

“This government was not for six months or one year but for full five year term. Let the people decide but I would say we made a start. We brought a resolution on special status in legislative assembly and also another resolution on statehood in the cabinet. The development is being expedited,” he said.

On regularization of daily wagers and a panel formed under chief secretary, Omar Abdullah said that the report of the panel was almost ready. “Since it’s a property of the house (legislative assembly) because the panel was announced by me on the floor of the house, it will be tabled in the House first,” he said.

The CM also informed that 860 daily wagers in the school education department were regularised on Thursday.