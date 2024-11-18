Menu Explore
One-day furry fiesta wows Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 18, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The one-day event was organised by the Royal Kennel Club Panchkula, under the aegis of the Pet Animal Medical Centre of the animal husbandry and dairy department, Haryana

The sixth edition of the Dog Show in Panchkula drew pet lovers from the tricity and across the country, showcasing love for pets and various dog breeds.

Over 400 dogs of various breeds participated in the Dog Show, held on the grounds in front of the Pet Hospital in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Over 400 dogs of various breeds participated in the Dog Show, held on the grounds in front of the Pet Hospital in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The one-day event was organised by the Royal Kennel Club Panchkula, under the aegis of the Pet Animal Medical Centre of the animal husbandry and dairy department, Haryana.

The show, held on the grounds in front of the Sector 3 Pet Hospital, featured over 400 dogs of various breeds, much to the delight of visitors.

On this occasion, Dr Ranjit Singh Jadon, district deputy director of the department, and in-charge of the Dog Centre, and Sikander Singh, general secretary of the Royal Kennel Club Panchkula, shared that this year’s show saw enthusiastic participation from dog owners from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali in various competitions held under different categories.

Sikander added that the event was graced by chief guest Shyam Singh Rana, minister of agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying Fisheries, Haryana, who also inaugurated the Pet Ophthalmology Centre at the Pet Hospital. The new facility will provide treatment for eye-related issues in pets.

