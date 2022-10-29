Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar

One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:29 AM IST

The baby was rescued by some locals after they heard him crying and informed the police, who in turn called childline officials

One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar
One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A nearly one-month-old boy was found in open fields in Yamunanagar’s Kail village on Thursday night. He was rescued by some locals after they heard him crying and informed the police, who in turn called childline officials. Dr Anju Bajpai, district coordinator of childline, said that the child was admitted at civil hospital in Yamunanagar. “Doctors said that the baby was recently operated near his private parts and was having a major infection, which requires multiple surgeries. They are suspecting that this may be the reason why he was abandoned by his parents,” she said. A case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out