One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar

: A nearly one-month-old boy was found in open fields in Yamunanagar’s Kail village on Thursday night. He was rescued by some locals after they heard him crying and informed the police, who in turn called childline officials. Dr Anju Bajpai, district coordinator of childline, said that the child was admitted at civil hospital in Yamunanagar. “Doctors said that the baby was recently operated near his private parts and was having a major infection, which requires multiple surgeries. They are suspecting that this may be the reason why he was abandoned by his parents,” she said. A case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON