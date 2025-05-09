Op Sindoor: Uneasy calm in Punjab after anxious night amid blackout

Uneasy calm prevailed in Punjab, particularly in the border districts of the Majha region, on Friday morning, a day after Pakistan mounted a drone and missile attack in areas along the western front. A tempo plying on the Attari-Wagah road amid rise in tension between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar district on Friday. A complete blackout was enforced in the border districts on Thursday night and power supply was restored at 5.30am on Friday. (PTI Photo)

There were no reports of any fresh attacks in the morning. However, in Amritsar, people woke up to an alert from the Amritsar deputy commissioner at 5am, appealing to them to stay indoors, which was followed up by another message that all is well.

In the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, the authorities enforced a complete blackout amid heightened tension. Power supply was restored in most areas at 5.30am.

There were also no reports of any significant migration from the border villages of Majha to safer places.

However, people continued their voluntary migration from areas near the border in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. In the South Malwa region, blackouts were observed in Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga districts.

In Mohali district, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal advised the residents in areas bordering Chandigarh, particularly Sectors 45 and 47, to remain indoors and away from windows and glass panes. The advisory was issued following an air raid siren in neighbouring Chandigarh.

In Ludhiana, the administration asked residents to follow the blackout strictly. In several districts, including Ludhiana and Mohali, the authorities warned people against hoarding essential items.

Meanwhile, 10 Punjab cabinet ministers will visit hospitals and fire stations and review essential services in the border districts on Friday, according to an official spokesperson.