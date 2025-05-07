Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam attack victim’s father hails Indian action against Pakistan

ByBhavey Nagpal
May 07, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Lt Vinay Narwal was shot dead on April 22 in Pahalgam in front of his wife Himanshi while they were on vacation, just six days after their marriage.

Rajesh Narwal, the father of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, hailed India’s action on Wednesday after the air force carried out precision airstrikes at multiple terror sites in Pakistan in the wee hours of the day.

India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.
India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters at his residence, Narwal said, “Over the past few days, whenever the media asked me what I want from the Indian government, I told them that I trust them, and that they are doing their job.”

“Today is the day when the work has been executed. There is no doubt that the families who lost their loved ones cannot get them back, but we wanted such an action to send a larger message. I think they (Pakistan) will never forget this action,” the father said.

Lt Narwal was shot dead in the Balsaran meadow in front of his wife Himanshi while they were on vacation, just six days after their marriage.

The father also appreciated the title of the Indian operation – ‘Sindoor’ – and said that the 26 women who lost their husbands/partners will definitely get solace with this.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam attack victim’s father hails Indian action against Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On