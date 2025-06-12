Oppn demands early release of panel report on quota in J&K

A day after health minister Sakina Ittoo said that report on reservation has been complete and will be submitted before cabinet, the opposition leaders demanded early release of the report. Meanwhile, several student groups on Wednesday met Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah who had led protest on reservation to J&K chief ministers house in December last year. PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra. (File)

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah told reporters that the report has already been completed and will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting.

People’s Democratic Party legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra said students are demanding answers, not delays. “Why hold back the cabinet committee report on merit? After your government’s adverse stand on merit in court, intentions not actions are under question. After six years of an unelected government, the least people deserve from this government is transparency. Make the report public,” he said.

“65% of J&K’s population is youth, who are struggling between hopelessness and dreams of a better future. Amid fragile peace, terror threats & cross-border skirmishes, the youth of Kashmir have chosen the path of competing on merit. They want to be doctors, engineers, civil servants and builders of a better tomorrow, which is perhaps the best thing that can happen to any nation.”

Parra said the biggest hurdle to their dreams is not violence but the systematic embargo on merit. “The only region in the country where youth are punished for being meritorious is sadly J&K,” he said.

“Reservation is important to uplift the downtrodden, but it cannot in any circumstances come at the cost of merit, and that’s precisely why we have been demanding pro-rata rationalisation of reservation. Omar Abdullah may not have created this monster of this flawed reservation policy but it was your party, your MLAs, your parliamentarians who promised its correction. With an absolute mandate of 50 seats in a region where 70% depend on merit, what exactly are you waiting for? Which business rule, which statehood, which sub-committee is stopping you?,” he said.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that this is not just negligence but a betrayal. “NC’s crocodile tears for merit are exposed. They are running a sham governance model where announcements are made just to fool the youth. The open merit category is being systematically destroyed while JKSSB recruitment advertisements keep flooding the market under this unjust 70% quota regime. Once again, the simplest issue is being deliberately complicated,” he said.