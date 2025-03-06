Opt for careers that align with your interest, aptitude: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday advised students to opt for a career that aligns with their interest and aptitude. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attends the convocation at Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth in Sirsa. (PTI)

Addressing students in Sirsa during the convocation ceremony of Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD), Dhankhar said that there was a time when parents used to make the career choices for their children but now youngsters have many options to choose from.

“You have so many opportunities, be it in blue economy or space economy. In the last decade, Bharat has grown rapidly as compared to other nations. A decade ago, our economy was fragile but now foreign exchange reserves are over 700 billion. You all are lucky to be living in such a time when Bharat is dotted with open possibilities. I urge you to think big and never be afraid of failure,” the vice-president added.

Praising former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, vice-president Jadgeep Dhankhar said that Devi Lal had played a pivotal role in his political grooming. He said that Devi Lal was a visionary and told him to contest the election and become a leader.

He also inaugurated a museum named after former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala at JCD.

Haryana minister Ranbir Gangwa, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is president of the Devi Lal Memorial Trust; his son and INLD MLA Arjun Chautala, who is chairman of JCD Vidyapeeth, were among others present.