Dr Dhal Singh Bisen sworn in as Uttarakhand Governor

Dr Dhal Singh Bisen was sworn in as the new governor of Uttarakhand on Monday. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Manoj Kumar Tiwari. Bisen’s appointment was announced by President Murmu on October 12. (HT photo)

After assuming office, Dr Bisen said, “Greetings to you all on this auspicious occasion. Paying my respects to the ‘Devbhoomi’ (Land of the Gods) of Uttarakhand, I begin by offering my heartfelt salutations to this sacred land and its magnificent people. I express my gratitude to the nation’s top leadership for granting me the opportunity to serve this ‘Devbhoomi.’

Dr Bisen’s journey spans decades of public service across central and state politics.

Born on May 14, 1952, in Pipria, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Bisen pursued a path in traditional medicine. Educated at the Chhattisgarh Ayurvedic College in Raipur, he qualified with an AVMS and DHB. (Ayurved Vigyanacharya with Modern Medicine and Surgery, along with a Diploma in Trauma and Biochemistry). Outside of politics, he has maintained a career as a medical practitioner and agriculturist. He is married to Bhanumati Bisen, and the couple has a son and two daughters.

Dr Bisen has served four consecutive terms as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly between 1990 and 2008.

During his tenure in state politics, he held crucial cabinet portfolios, serving as the Cabinet Minister for Forest, Transport, and Mines from 2003 to 2004, and subsequently as the Cabinet Minister for School Education and Jail from 2004 to 2005. He also lent his administrative expertise as the Chairperson of the State Finance Commission of Madhya Pradesh from 2012 to 2013.

Transitioning to national politics, Dr Bisen was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, representing the Balaghat constituency in Madhya Pradesh.