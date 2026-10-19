Mumbai fishermen say police stopped them from protesting against Manori project
Mumbai fishermen allege police detained them en route to protest BMC’s Manori desalination project, which they say threatens livelihoods and marine life.
A fishermen’s union in Mumbai alleged on Monday that police stopped and detained them while they were on their way to protest at the suburban collector’s office in Bandra east against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposed Manori desalination project. The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti alleged that police detained their bus drivers and seized the bus keys.
The group called it an attempt to suppress the voice of the Koli community. The fishermen were planning to demonstrate against the desalination project to protect their traditional fishing grounds, livelihoods and the marine environment. The group sought clarification on the legal grounds for the police action.
“For the Koli community, the sea is not merely a source of income, it is our ancestral home, our culture and our identity,” said Bernard D’Mello, working president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti and a resident of Uttan. “Generations of Kolis have lived along this coastline and depended on the sea for their livelihood. Any project that threatens the health of the sea and traditional fishing grounds threatens the survival of the Koli way of life.”
The group raised concerns about the project’s proposed large-scale seawater intake and discharge of concentrated hypersaline brine into the Arabian Sea, pointing out that the discharge could affect marine biodiversity, fish breeding and nursery areas and the traditional fishing grounds on which fishing communities depend.
They questioned the submissions made by the project proponent before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, saying that they did not adequately reflect the conditions on the ground and concerns raised by fishing communities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More