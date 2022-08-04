Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa

About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at his home turf Mansa.

From overseeing development projects in the constituency to participating in socio-religious events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator is even being seen attending to patients at his dental clinic in the suburban town for over a week.

The controversial leader, who is regular at various public events since July 24, is also seen getting a warm reception in rural and urban areas of his segment.

However, leaders of AAP’s district unit are maintaining a distance from Singla whereas the MLA is not seen at the government functions and meetings held at the district level.

The first-time legislator, who was arrested on May 24 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been avoiding the media since he stepped out of jail on July 8.

Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts.

On Tuesday, he visited a sports stadium at Bhaini Bagha village to meet the budding players. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers. Similarly, last week, he reviewed infrastructure and development works at Mansa city’s railway road locality. The MLA was also the chief guest at a kabaddi tournament at Khiwa Kalan village.

Sources close to Singla claimed that the MLA turned down the advice to stage a protest or interact with the media on serious accusations levelled by his party leadership.

“It was chief minister Bhagwant Mann who had first made charges made against Singla for allegedly demanding 1% commission on tenders and purchases by the health department. It is surprising that the MLA chose not to counter the serious allegations that have maligned his image,” said a source close to the family.

“Singla has been attending functions organised by social clubs which have professionals from various fields as their members. To date, Singla did not face any opposition from any quarter. Also, a common question is discussed why the AAP leadership has not expelled Singla from the party if it really believed the corruption charges levelled by the CM,” said another member of the MLA’s inner circle.