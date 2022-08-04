Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa
About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at his home turf Mansa.
From overseeing development projects in the constituency to participating in socio-religious events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator is even being seen attending to patients at his dental clinic in the suburban town for over a week.
The controversial leader, who is regular at various public events since July 24, is also seen getting a warm reception in rural and urban areas of his segment.
However, leaders of AAP’s district unit are maintaining a distance from Singla whereas the MLA is not seen at the government functions and meetings held at the district level.
The first-time legislator, who was arrested on May 24 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been avoiding the media since he stepped out of jail on July 8.
Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts.
On Tuesday, he visited a sports stadium at Bhaini Bagha village to meet the budding players. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers. Similarly, last week, he reviewed infrastructure and development works at Mansa city’s railway road locality. The MLA was also the chief guest at a kabaddi tournament at Khiwa Kalan village.
Sources close to Singla claimed that the MLA turned down the advice to stage a protest or interact with the media on serious accusations levelled by his party leadership.
“It was chief minister Bhagwant Mann who had first made charges made against Singla for allegedly demanding 1% commission on tenders and purchases by the health department. It is surprising that the MLA chose not to counter the serious allegations that have maligned his image,” said a source close to the family.
“Singla has been attending functions organised by social clubs which have professionals from various fields as their members. To date, Singla did not face any opposition from any quarter. Also, a common question is discussed why the AAP leadership has not expelled Singla from the party if it really believed the corruption charges levelled by the CM,” said another member of the MLA’s inner circle.
Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station. Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son's studies. Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty.
Moving away from traditional practice, Karnal farmer shows the way
Even as most of the farmers are reluctant to shun the traditional method of paddy cultivation on waterlogged fields which takes millions of litres of groundwater, Gurpartap Singh from Assandh in Karnal has emerged as a torchbearer by adopting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique on 65 acres. Gurpartap said he began the trial of the DSR technique four years ago on two acres.
Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor
The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Mohd Akbar 'Bholi'. In a press conference, senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur said brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal, Mohd Asif alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested. Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides.
DSGMC opens office in Amritsar to run parallel drives in Punjab
In competition with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Wednesday opened its office at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Niwas here to run parallel 'dharam parchar' drives in Punjab. While inaugurating the office in presence of Haryana SGPC president (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal and others, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka appointed former All India Sikh Students Federation leader Manjit Singh Bhoma as chief of the drives.
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
