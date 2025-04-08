Over 1,900 pilgrims granted visas by Pakistan for Baisakhi

As many as 1,942 Sikh pilgrims, part of the jatha being sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have been granted visas to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan to attend the celebrations of Khalsa Foundation Day (Baisakhi), This jatha will depart from the SGPC office on April 10. Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal (AFP file Photo)

Providing further details, SGPC secretary Partap Singh stated that the passports of 1,942 devotees were sent to the Pakistan high commission in Delhi, which has now issued the required visas.

He said like in the past, the jatha, after attending the main congregation at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan, will visit other prominent gurdwaras. The jatha will return to India on April 19.

He said that pilgrims whose visas have been approved can collect their passports from the SGPC office during office hours on April 9.