Over 100 trains affected due to agitation by sugarcane farmers in Punjab: Northern Railway

Northern Railway announced on Saturday that 19 trains, which were scheduled to commence journey after 4pm, have been cancelled due to demonstrations in Punjab by farmers seeking clearance by the state government of their dues amounting to more than ₹200 crore, along with a hike in the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane cultivating farmers.

The 19 trains that have been cancelled are in addition to more than 100 others that were affected due to the agitation, according to an earlier list put out by the Northern Railway. That list included 50 trains that were cancelled, while 36 were short terminated,18 were diverted and three short originated, taking the total to 107.

"19 more trains scheduled to commence journey on 21.08.2021 after 16:00 hours have been cancelled due to the Kisan Agitation in Punjab," Northern Railways shared in an update. These include 04664 Amritsar-Dehradun Special, 04663 Dehradun-Amritsar Special, 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto, 02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi etc.

On Saturday, protesting farmers warned of a Punjab bandh. "If the government doesn't talk to us by today evening, then we'll give a call for Punjab bandh. However, we'll try to avoid bandh from tomorrow due to the festival of Rakshabandhan," MS Rai of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Doaba said.

Farmers across Punjab on Friday blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the national highway, as well as railway tracks, demanding clearance of their dues. Additionally, their demand is that the SAP be raised from the current ₹310 per quintal to ₹358 a quintal. 32 farmer unions are backing and participating in the protest.

The current agitation comes at a time when the state is already witnessing protests against the three contentious central farm laws. The agitations assume significance also because assembly elections are likely to take place in Punjab early next year.

