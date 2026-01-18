Over 30 Kashmiri students return home amid Iran unrest

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday stated that over 36 Kashmiri students have safely returned to India from Iran. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday stated that over 36 Kashmiri students have safely returned to India from Iran. (HT File)

The association said that the students travelled on two commercial flights operating from Iran. “One group travelled via a connecting flight from Shiraz to Sharjah and onward to Delhi, while another flight operated directly from Tehran to Delhi,” said Nasir Khuehami, national convener, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

He added that officials of the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the students’ movement to the airports and ensured their safety and security throughout the process.

“The students have reached India safely and have since returned to their native places. Many more students are expected to arrive from today onwards,” he added.

He said that officials at the Indian Embassy in Tehran have informed JKSA that the Government of India’s formal evacuation operations are still on hold. “The Embassy is in direct contact with the students and will personally inform them through official channels if evacuation becomes necessary,” he said.

Khuehami said that the JKSA is maintaining constant communication and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which are closely coordinating with the Iranian authorities. He said that all students who remain in Iran are safe, secure, and stable, and that the situation on the ground is gradually stabilising.

The association said the development has brought much-needed relief to anxious families across Jammu and Kashmir.