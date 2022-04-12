Over 32 acres of wheat crop gutted by fire in Faridkot
: Over 32 acres of standing wheat crop of three farmers was destroyed by fire in separate incidents here on Monday due to sparking of the wires of a combine.
The crop on 20 acres was destroyed in Kothe Warring village, while 12 acres was gutted in Araian Wala village.
Harcharan Singh, one of the farmers who suffered the maximum loss, said the fire started in the afternoon due to sparking from the wires of a combine.
Harcharan and the other two affected farmers, Jeet Singh and Nacchatar Singh, had taken the land on lease for farming.
Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon visited the Arainan Wala village to take the stock of the damage and asked the administration to record data of all the incidents of crop damage due to fire and immediately conduct a damage assessment.
Faridkot deputy commissioner Ruhee Dugg said that a special damage assessment will be conducted and compensation will be released to the farmers who lost their crops to fire.
-
