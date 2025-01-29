Over 741 kgs of narcotics drugs destroyed in Jammu

Police on Tuesday destroyed over 741 kgs of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, said officials First class executive magistrate, officers of Jamu regional pollution control board, CID, ANTF and other agencies were present. (iStock)

As part of special fortnight drive for disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, a high-level drug disposal committee and zonal level drug disposal committee destroyed huge quantity of contraband including, heroin ,charas, ganja and poppy straw seized by Udhampur district police, Rajouri district police and Anti Narcotics Task Force, Jammu, said an official.

“Huge quantity of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 741.685 Kg was destroyed through incineration process in the presence of a first class executive magistrate, officers of Jamu regional pollution control board, CID, ANTF and other agencies,” he added.