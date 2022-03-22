Over 98% students appear in Class 5 PSEB board exam

More than 98 percent students of Class 5 of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) appeared in the Environment Studies exam on Tuesday.

As the students had more time to prepare as the exams were deferred by the board,they found the exams easy. Earlier, the Class 5 board exams for the second term were scheduled for March 15 but were postponed due to “administrative reasons” on March 22 and a fresh date sheet was also released.

Pertinently, due to Covid-19, both PSEB and CBSE had decided to hold the final exams in two terms. The first term final exams were conducted in December last year.

At least 48,582 students out of 49,499 turned up to the schools to appear in the exam on Tuesday, while 917 were absent. Centres were established in 993 government schools, 39 aided schools and 897 private schools. As many as 453 students of private schools remained absent, while 365 students of government schools and 99 students of aided schools did not turn up for the exam.

Khushpreet Singh, a student, said he had more time to prepare for the exam as the examinations were postponed, adding that as the exams are held in two terms, the distributed syllabus eased the burden.

Another student, Aarti said she is more worried about Maths exam which is scheduled on March 28.

The two-hour exams are held from 10am to 12pm and students get 15 minutes extra to read the question paper.