Overseas job fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 1.72 lakh

A Sector 9 resident has been duped of ₹1.72 lakh in an overseas job fraud. In his complaint, Arvinder Singh of Sector-9, Chandigarh, alleged being duped by Kanpur-based Global Jobs International. He said on January 4, 2019, a person identifying himself as Anand from Global Jobs International approached him and offered him guaranteed placement in the Middle East in 90 days if he paid the registration and other charges. He alleged that the accused had even shown him the website of the company which was now deleted.

Arvinder ended up paying ₹1.72 lakh on various occasions as different charges and advance commission for his placement and his interview was scheduled with guaranteed placement for March 22, 2019, but the same did not happen. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh.