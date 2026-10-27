Paddy arrivals from UP: Another FIR registered in Karnal

To ensure transparency and strict adherence to rules in the paddy procurement process in the mandis of Karnal district during the Kharif procurement season 2026, the Karnal police have registered another FIR for alleged illegal crop arrival from Uttar Pradesh. According to details, three tractor-trolleys entered the new grain market in Gharaunda through Gate No. 3 without gate passes on Sunday at around 7.45 am. (HT File)

The case was registered at the Gharaunda police station under sections 318(4), 336(2) and 61 of the BNS based on the complaint of market committee secretary Sunil Kumar, in the suspicious case related to paddy arrivals at the new grain market in Gharaunda.

On Sunday, a similar case was registered at Indri police station after inspection at the grain market.

Officials said that the case involves the alleged misuse of Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) farmer registration details to facilitate e-procurement of paddy from Uttar Pradesh.

However, the allegations will only be confirmed based on a police investigation and available evidence, they said.

According to details, three tractor-trolleys entered the new grain market in Gharaunda through Gate No. 3 without gate passes on Sunday at around 7.45 am.

These vehicles allegedly belonged to Krishna, a resident of Ballah village, and Amit Maan, proprietor of M/s Bhim Singh Sons, located in the market.

The market committee filed a complaint with the police after physical verification at the market revealed irregularities related to the arrival of paddy.

The complainant expresses apprehension that the e-procurement process for paddy brought from Uttar Pradesh may have been carried out by misusing Haryana’s farmer registration and MFMB details.

The Gharaunda Market Committee has also issued a show-cause notice to the concerned firm, officials confirmed.

“The police have been requested to investigate farmer registration and land records, the audit trail of the e-procurement system, gate pass records, vehicle movement, documents related to the purchase and weighing of paddy, and available CCTV footage. Based on the investigation’s findings and evidence, further legal action will be taken as per the rules,” district administration said in a statement.

The administration has also clarified that irregularities related to the sale of paddy brought from Uttar Pradesh in the markets of Karnal district will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma said that the administration is working diligently to prevent the unauthorized sale of paddy from UP in the markets of Karnal district.

“If any commission agent, farmer, or administrative officer or employee is found involved in any irregularity, strict action will be taken against them according to the rules, based on facts and evidence,” he said.