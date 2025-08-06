Paddy, cotton crops on 20,000 acres submerged in Fazilka

Continuous rainfall over the last few days has inundated standing crops over nearly 20,000 acres in Fazilka, with farmers accusing the administration of failing to act in time. Taking stock of the situation on Tuesday, Fazilka deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said pumps had been deployed to drain water. (HT)

The worst-hit is Fazilka sub-division, where official figures confirm damage to paddy and cotton crops on over 11,700 acres across at least 20 villages. Farmers blame clogged drains and poor pre-monsoon cleaning for the flooding.

“No arrangements were made. We’re left on our own,” complained Gurmit Singh, a resident of Sarjana village. “My entire crop has been destroyed and there is not even fodder available for the cattle,” he said.

Taking stock of the situation on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said pumps had been deployed to drain water.

Sub-divisional officer (drainage) Jagdeep Singh said flooding occurred as rainwater from elevated areas flowed into low-lying Fazilka.

Farmers in Tahliwala Bodla, Singhpura and Chahlan villages, where crops on around 1,500 acres have been affected, blocked the Fazilka-Malout road, demanding urgent drainage.

Sunil Kumar, sarpanch of Tahliwala Bodla, said standing crops on around 1500 acres had been destroyed.

Surjit Singh Jiyani, former cabinet minister, who visited the flood-affected areas said the administration should have made a concrete plan for the release of the rainwater.

District BJP president Kaka Kamboj demanded proper compensation to the affected farmers.

AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj also visited the flood-affected areas and said he had instructed the revenue officials to prepare a report so that compensation could be provided to those affected.